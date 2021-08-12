5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are a Russian and four Chinese returning from the US, Columbia, Japan and Nigeria. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Russian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 6.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on August 7.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Columbia who arrived at the local airport on July 27.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on August 8.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on August 10.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 108 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,006 imported cases, 1,912 have been discharged upon recovery and 94 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.