News / Metro

Lujiazui sets course to become world-class financial hub within 5 years

Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:20 UTC+8, 2021-08-12       0
Pilot free trade zone wants to rival leading financial centers and raise global competitiveness.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:20 UTC+8, 2021-08-12       0
Lujiazui sets course to become world-class financial hub within 5 years
Ti Gong

Lujiazui aims to rival world's leading financial centers.

Lujiazui aims to become a world-class financial hub in the following five years, officials said.

The Lujiazui Administration Bureau on Thursday released the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) for the Lujiazui Financial and Trade Zone of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

Lujiazui will become China's top financial zone with the highest level of openness and internationalization, and rival the world's leading financial hubs like London and New York, said Liang Qing, deputy director of the administration.

The area will take part in global economic governance to enhance cooperation and global competitiveness, he added.

It will form international and professional cooperation platforms based on high-standard rules, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Also, it will deepen cooperation with London and other global financial centers, and work with them to establish forums, secretariats and other platforms in Lujiazui to promote the area to the world.

According to Liang, Lujiazui will also provide a complete industry chain and unrivalled business environment, hoping to become a magnet for financial talent and institutions, especially global operators.

Under the plan, the number of regional headquarters of multinational companies in Lujiazui is expected to reach 200 by 2025, almost double those at the end of 2020, and account for one-fifth of the city's total.

So far, the area has already had the most regional headquarters of multinational companies in Shanghai. It hopes to help Chinese headquarters grow to become Asian-Pacific or even global operators, said Wu Jianfeng from the administration.

"We are now working on the Global Operation Program (GOP) to attract industry leaders to land management, trading and other core business in Lujiazui, as well as to set up R&D, investment and other major platforms," she said, giving some examples.

"Decathlon is encouraged to embrace the new retailing trend and establish its largest R&D innovation center in the world here. Gilead Sciences Shanghai Pharmaceutical Technology Co is considering landing part of local clinical R&D for specific drugs in Lujiazui."

Also under the plan, Lujiazui will gather at least 10,000 financial institutions, including more than 1,000 licensed financial institutions, to become the global RMB financial asset allocation center by 2025.

Over the same period, it will also have 1,550 shipping service agencies. Its shipping insurance business will account for more than 80 percent of the country's total and rank top three in the world, according to the plan.

Aiming to become the city's No. 1 commercial area by 2025, its total retail sales of consumer goods will exceed 100 billion yuan (US$15.43 billion), the plan said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     