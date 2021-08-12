Short-charging pizza lovers over size in Jinshan

Pizzas served by three pizza restaurant chains in Jinshan were found to be short of their estimated weight, according to the suburban district's consumer council.

A pizza served by an outlet of Pizza Hut, an American restaurant chain, on Weiqing Rd W. in Jinshan weighed 750 grams, when it should have been 880 grams as marked by the business in a written form, according to the council.

Pizzas served by outlets of two other chains, Pizza King and Zhigenzhidi, in the suburban district, were also found to be short in terms of size.

The council ordered the involved businesses to make improvements and said on Thursday that staff of the Pizza Hut outlet have submitted rectification plans.