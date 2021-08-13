Boost to senior-care services focuses on nursing needs of elderly

Shanghai will further improve its senior-care services with 178,000 beds being planned to meet elderly residents' nursing demands by the end of 2025, authorities announced on Friday.

"The development of beds with nursing functions to the demand of seniors with cognitive disorder will be a priority," Shanghai Vice Mayor Peng Chenlei told a press conference on Friday.



The number of beds at senior-care facilities in the city amounted to 159,000 by the end of 2020.

To meet the new target, the number of beds designed for seniors with cognitive disorder will grow to 15,000 by the end of 2025, up from 5,000 in 2020.

There will be about 500 community-based comprehensive senior service centers in the city by 2025.

Fifteen-minute senior-care service circles, giving elderly people access to services such as meals, nursing and health care within a 15-minute walk of where they live, are being established.

A trial of friendly communities for seniors with cognitive disorders was launched in 78 subdistricts and towns in 2019, and all subdistricts and towns across the city will be included in the scheme by 2025.



"The training of senior-care staff will be accelerated and more incentives will be provided for their development," said Peng. "A digital approach will be taken to empower senior care services in various areas such as senior homes, communities and families.

"Management of senior-care service providers will be enhanced, involving assessment and monitoring of their service quality," he said. "Management of food and fire safety at senior homes will be strengthened as well."

A safer and more age-friendly living environment for the city's older residents is being rolled out citywide as part of a renovation program of seniors' homes.

By the end of last year, 5,000 households had been upgraded, significantly improving the living conditions and life quality of needy elderly residents, said Zhu Qinhao, director of Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

By end of this year, another 5,000 households will be upgraded.

At the end of 2020, Shanghai's population aged 60 and above had reached 5.335 million, or 36.1 percent of permanent residents. This was up 3 percent from 2019. Among them, 825,300 were 80 or older and 3,000 were centenarians.