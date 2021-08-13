Efforts stepped up to protect disadvantaged and vulnerable citizens

Subsidies increased, services added for needy and homeless, and child welfare made a greater priority.

Shanghai authorities will step up efforts to help and protect disadvantaged groups, officials told a press conference on Friday.

The city's civil affairs authorities revealed plans through 2025 covering a wide range of areas to protect local vulnerable groups.

Among these, the subsidy will be further raised for disabled groups with financial difficulties, according to Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

The subsidy for jobless people with severe physical disability and the disabled from households receiving subsistence allowances has been raised this year to 410 yuan (US$63) a month per person from 330 or 300 yuan.



The monthly minimum subsistence allowance per person has recently been raised to 1,330 yuan from last year's 1,240 yuan, an increase of 7.26 percent.

The city also provides other relief to the needy in areas such as medical treatment, education, housing and employment.

Subsidies for children in plight will also be increased, the bureau announced.

Relying on intelligent technology means, officials will spot needy people more accurately and the city's social relief alarm and monitoring system will be improved further, said Li Yong, deputy director of Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Meanwhile, the city's shelters have received 11,974 people, including 24 foreigners, since the COVID-19 epidemic outbreak, the bureau said.

Every district in the city has a shelter, providing free meals, showers, accommodation and medical treatment for the homeless on a 24-hour, year-round basis.

Since 2019, more than 100 homeless people who had lost contact with their families for many years have been reunited with them with the help of shelter officials, according to the bureau.

A variety of methods and technologies are used to identify the homeless and their families, including facial recognition, DNA matching, recognizing accents and dialects, and help from local officials and the media.

The city has also established a protection network for minors, said Zhu Qinhao, director of Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

By the end of 2025, the city will have more than 500 licensed social workers in children's welfare sectors.

A revision to the Law on the Protection of Minors was adopted by China's top legislature and has taken effect since June 1.

The protection network involves families, schools, society, the Internet, government, and the judiciary, Zhu said. It has been established to identify and prevent harmful incidents to minors, he added.

Last year, all subdistricts and towns in the city were ordered to designate at least one children's counselor responsible for the care and protection of troubled and left-behind children.

Every neighborhood committee is required to have a children's director for the same purpose.