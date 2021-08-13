Forklift driver held for faking accident after knocking down e-biker

Man switched into a truck to cover for driving a forklift that had no permit to be on the street.

A man has been arrested for faking a traffic accident after knocking down an e-biker, Shanghai police said on Friday.



The man, surnamed Lu, knocked down an e-biker on Jiahang Highway near Dashipi Village in Jiading District at 3:30am on July 30.

Lu was driving a forklift out of the village and, as he was entering the highway, he hit a passing e-biker.

The e-biker was illegally using a lane for traffic coming in the other direction, and therefore Lu would be deemed to be partly responsible for not taking enough heed of other traffic.

However, Lu decided to cover up the truth behind the accident because the forklift he was driving had no insurance and no permit to be on the streets, police said.

He was driving the forklift to load goods to a large truck which was illegally parked in the street.

Lu first drove the forklift away, then returned to the scene in a truck from the village, waiting for police to attend.

Lu claimed that he was driving the truck when the accident happened, but police found that it had no scratches. Their further investigation through street surveillance cameras proved that Lu was lying.

The e-biker received treatment at a hospital and was not critically injured, police said.

