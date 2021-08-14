5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday. They are Chinese returning from Brazil, the UK, Spain, Thailand and the Republic of Congo.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient, a Chinese working in Brazil, and the second patient, a Chinese traveling in the United Kingdom, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 9 on the same flight via Switzerland.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Spain who arrived at the local airport on August 10.

The fourth patient is a Chinese traveling in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on August 10.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo who arrived at the local airport on August 10.



All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 103 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,016 imported cases, 1,920 have been discharged upon recovery and 96 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.