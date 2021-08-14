Popular livestreamer's company slapped with fine for misleading ad

Celebrity livestreamer Li Jiaqi's Meione Tech has been fined 300,000 yuan (US$46,320) by Changning District's market watchdog for false advertising.

The company claimed its Tripollar cosmetic instrument had "significant effect in firming skin, activating collagen and fading wrinkles, and one month use equaled to a Thermage with awesome and magic effect", according to the Changning District Administration for Market Regulation.

The promotion, made in a livestream in November on Taobao, was misleading because there was a large difference between the product and Thermage in terms of their function and effect, the administration said.

The comparison misled consumers, it added.

The company had violated China's Law Against Unfair Competition.

Meione Tech said in a statement released on Friday that it had made rectification by enhancing management, improving real-time monitoring of live streams and raising staffers' awareness of relevant regulations.