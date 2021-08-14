News / Metro

Popular livestreamer's company slapped with fine for misleading ad

Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:11 UTC+8, 2021-08-14       0
Celebrity livestreamer Li Jiaqi's Meione Tech has been fined 300,000 yuan (US$46,320) by Changning District's market watchdog for false advertising.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:11 UTC+8, 2021-08-14       0

Celebrity livestreamer Li Jiaqi's Meione Tech has been fined 300,000 yuan (US$46,320) by Changning District's market watchdog for false advertising.

The company claimed its Tripollar cosmetic instrument had "significant effect in firming skin, activating collagen and fading wrinkles, and one month use equaled to a Thermage with awesome and magic effect", according to the Changning District Administration for Market Regulation.

The promotion, made in a livestream in November on Taobao, was misleading because there was a large difference between the product and Thermage in terms of their function and effect, the administration said.

The comparison misled consumers, it added.

The company had violated China's Law Against Unfair Competition.

Meione Tech said in a statement released on Friday that it had made rectification by enhancing management, improving real-time monitoring of live streams and raising staffers' awareness of relevant regulations. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     