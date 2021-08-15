6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday. They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient, a Chinese working in Mali, the second patient, a Chinese working in Cote d'Ivoire, and the third patient, a Chinese working in Benin, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10 on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the local airport on August 10.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on July 31.

The sixth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Surinam who arrived at the local airport on August 11 via the Netherlands.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 108 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,022 imported cases, 1,921 have been discharged upon recovery and 101 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.