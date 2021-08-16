News / Metro

Macaque on the run trashes homes in suburban district

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:18 UTC+8, 2021-08-16       0
Nimble primate has invaded homes, stolen food and scampered over rooftops to escape police and forestry officials.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:18 UTC+8, 2021-08-16       0
Macaque on the run trashes homes in suburban district
Ti Gong

The macaque spotted on a roof in Jinshan District.

Macaque on the run trashes homes in suburban district
Ti Gong

The macaque photographed high in trees in Jinshan.

Police and forestry authorities in suburban Jinshan District are tracking a male macaque after he made an annoying mess at villagers' homes in Luxiang Town. 

A resident surnamed Zhu at Baiyang Village alerted police over the weekend, saying the macaque had invaded his home. 

The primate broke a bowl and scattered rice on a chair in Zhu's kitchen. He even grabbed a tomato and jumped out of the window, Zhu said. 

He was nimble and scampered along roofs and through trees in the village, residents said. 

A taxi driver said he spotted the macaque in a tree over the weekend, but the animal had already left by the time police arrived. 

The macaque was first spotted at Ganxiang residential community on August 10, killing a pigeon at a local resident's home in Yanxu Village on August 12, according to police. 

A day later, he was seen eating peanuts and rice at a local minsu (Chinese version of B&B).

"We tried to catch the macaque several times, but he was very wary, making it a tough job," said Cao Zhichao, a policeman from Ganxiang Police Station. 

He said police had received several alerts from locals. The macaque is a second-class protected species in China.

"We have tried many ways to trap him over the past three days, but all have failed," said Yang Weikang, a forestry official of Luxiang Town. 

"He swims and was on high alert against people," said Yang. "Once we approached, he fled."

Residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed when they spotted the macaque. 

The Jinshan District Forestry Station said the macaque was probably from Songjiang or Qingpu District and he had pestered people in Zhujing Town and Tinglin Town in Jinshan as early as in July. 

He disappeared for some time before being recently spotted in Luxiang Town. 

"Shanghai is not a traditional habitat for the species, and the macaque was likely illegally kept by people as a pet and abandoned after he grew up," said He Xin, a researcher at Shanghai Natural History Museum. 

"He has disturbed residents' normal life and such random movement is not good for his health as well," said He, adding that the best care is proper handling at Shanghai Zoo. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Shanghai Zoo
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     