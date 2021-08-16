A helping hand for female students in Yunnan Province

A charity program helping girls in poverty-stricken parts of Yunnan Province finish school has benefited more than 5,000 students.

The Spring Bud Project aims to help young girls in impoverished regions return to school, and the Shanghai-Yunnan Spring Bud Project, which is part of the program, was jointly implemented by the Shanghai Children's Foundation and the Yunnan Women and Children's Development Foundation.

The project is part of the country's campaign to eliminate poverty.

Shanghai is working with several regions in Yunnan in a national program to assist its development.

In three years, the project has helped 4,450 female primary school students and 940 female university students finish their studies and obtain equal growth and development opportunities in Ninglang, Lancang, Pingbian and Guangnan counties.

As of mid-July, the children's foundation had raised 6 million yuan from companies and individuals, of which 3.19 million yuan had been allocated.

Donations have come from various sources, including Yunda Express and AIA Insurance, which contributed 300,000 and 500,000 yuan, respectively, as well as officials from police, women's federations and judicial authorities.

The children's foundation said it will take a digital approach to empower the program, involving real-time monitoring and tracking as well as upgrading data and materials. The organization is also improving management to enhance efficiency.

Additionally, it will deepen cooperation with the Yunnan Province Women's Federation and women and children's development foundation to help children with congenital heart disease and hearing impairments, as well as provide guidance and training for the employment of female university students in Yunnan.