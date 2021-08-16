News / Metro

Entire city returns to low risk at midnight tonight

Beginning at midnight tonight, all areas in Shanghai will be designated low risk due to the end of a 14-day lockdown for a medium-risk residential complex.
Ti Gong

Medical staff collect samples in the locked-down Xinyuanxiyuan residential complex in the Pudong New Area on August 15.

Ti Gong

Residents in the complex queue for nucleic acid tests.

Beginning at midnight tonight, all areas in Shanghai will be designated low risk due to the end of a 14-day lockdown for a medium-risk residential complex – the Xinyuanxiyuan residential community in the Pudong New Area's Chuansha Town – the city's COVID-19 prevention and control office said today.

The residential community has been under closed-loop management and listed as a medium-risk area since a resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection on August 2.

The complex finished a third round of nucleic acid tests on Sunday, according to the town's government. More than 5,000 residents' samples were collected within three hours by medical workers and more than 400 volunteers.

The city will continue to conduct regular disease prevention and control measures, according to Shanghai authorities.

People should wear masks, wash their hands frequently, maintain social distance and avoid large crowds.

Love in the time of quarantine

Saturday was Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentines' Day.

Unlike other couples in the city, this special day was more unusual for residents and volunteers in the complex.

There are many volunteer couples in the community, fighting side by side against COVID-19 and ensuring a normal life for residents.

On Saturday morning, Shen Jun, one of the volunteers, walked in front of his wife, Tao Chunfen, also a volunteer, and gave her a bouquet of flowers to show his love. This year is their 20th anniversary.

Because of their different work schedules, they have hardly seen one another during the quarantine.

Another volunteer couple, Zhang Chun and Chen Luping, also celebrated the special day with flowers and gifts.

Ti Gong

Shen Jun (left) and Tao Chunfen

Ti Gong

 Zhang Chun (right) and Chen Luping

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
