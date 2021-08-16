News / Metro

Imported Delta variant patient in stable condition

A South American who brought an imported COVID-19 case into Shanghai and was in critical condition is now in stable condition, the city's public health center said on Monday.
Xu Cheng / Ti Gong

Experts and doctors host a conference to discuss the patient's situation on Monday.

Xu Cheng / Ti Gong

Experts and doctors host a conference on Monday.

The Delta variant case was reported on Sunday when the carrier developed a fever and significant drop in immune cells, according to the center.

The city has delivered medical treatment and cured 2,354 COVID-19 cases with a combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine.

The current prevention and treatment means have proved effective in those with the Delta variant.

As of noon on Monday, the city's public health clinical center had 101 COVID-19 cases, all but one of which were imported.

