Shanghai COVID-19 threat wanes as lockdown lifted

All areas in Shanghai are now designated as low risk after the 14-day lockdown for a medium-risk residential complex – Xinyuanxiyuan in the Pudong New Area's Chuansha Town – ended at midnight, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control office said.



The community was under closed-loop management and listed as a medium-risk area since a resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 2.

At around 11:30pm last night, workers started to tear down the temporary tents set up outside the complex.

Some people gathered outside the complex gate, waiting to see their friends and families.

"I am here to see my sister," said a woman, surnamed Li. "It's going to be an exciting moment, I want to know if she is OK."

Another man waiting at the site told Shanghai Daily that he had come with the aim of taking his best friends for a night snack.

At 11:55pm, to celebrate the upcoming lifting of the lockdown, some residents gathered near the community's main entrance and began to sing.

At 12am, when Chuansha Town's Deputy Party Secretary Zhang Shiwei announced "the Xinyuanxiyuan residential complex ends the lockdown," residents began screaming in delight, welcoming their freedom.

Jiang Xiaowei

"I feel so excited!" Yang Runyi, a 21-year-old college student, said. "But I had an enriching experience during my quarantine."

Yang became a volunteer in the last 14 days. She was responsible for delivering packages and food bought online by residents.

Despite the rainy weather, residents were in a "sunny" mood.

"The air outside seems to be fresher than inside," a woman resident, surnamed Wu, claimed.

"I did not have a bad time during this period, but I still feel the freedom now is so nice."

The smooth operation of the quarantine period was due to the presence of volunteers, workers and local police force.

"We dispatched three times the number of police personnel to ensure security and order outside the complex," said Wu Hongyu, head of the nearby Huanglou Police Station. "Police were also present inside to respond to any emergency situations."

The complex finished a third round of nucleic acid tests on Sunday, the town's government said. More than 5,000 residents' samples were collected within three hours by medical workers and more than 400 volunteers.

The city will continue to conduct regular disease prevention and control measures, according to local authorities. People should wear masks, wash their hands frequently, maintain social distance and avoid large crowds.