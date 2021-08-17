News / Metro

Shanghai COVID-19 threat wanes as lockdown lifted

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  01:51 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0
The Xinyuanxiyuan community was under closed-loop management and listed as a medium-risk area since a resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 2.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  01:51 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0

All areas in Shanghai are now designated as low risk after the 14-day lockdown for a medium-risk residential complex – Xinyuanxiyuan in the Pudong New Area's Chuansha Town – ended at midnight, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control office said.

The community was under closed-loop management and listed as a medium-risk area since a resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 2.

At around 11:30pm last night, workers started to tear down the temporary tents set up outside the complex.

Some people gathered outside the complex gate, waiting to see their friends and families.

"I am here to see my sister," said a woman, surnamed Li. "It's going to be an exciting moment, I want to know if she is OK."

Another man waiting at the site told Shanghai Daily that he had come with the aim of taking his best friends for a night snack.

At 11:55pm, to celebrate the upcoming lifting of the lockdown, some residents gathered near the community's main entrance and began to sing.

At 12am, when Chuansha Town's Deputy Party Secretary Zhang Shiwei announced "the Xinyuanxiyuan residential complex ends the lockdown," residents began screaming in delight, welcoming their freedom.

Shanghai COVID-19 threat wanes as lockdown lifted
Jiang Xiaowei

Joyful residents leave the Xinyuanxiyuan community in Shanghai's Pudong New Area after a 14-day COVID-19 lockdown was lifted at midnight. 

"I feel so excited!" Yang Runyi, a 21-year-old college student, said. "But I had an enriching experience during my quarantine."

Yang became a volunteer in the last 14 days. She was responsible for delivering packages and food bought online by residents.

Despite the rainy weather, residents were in a "sunny" mood.

"The air outside seems to be fresher than inside," a woman resident, surnamed Wu, claimed.

"I did not have a bad time during this period, but I still feel the freedom now is so nice."

The smooth operation of the quarantine period was due to the presence of volunteers, workers and local police force.

"We dispatched three times the number of police personnel to ensure security and order outside the complex," said Wu Hongyu, head of the nearby Huanglou Police Station. "Police were also present inside to respond to any emergency situations."

The complex finished a third round of nucleic acid tests on Sunday, the town's government said. More than 5,000 residents' samples were collected within three hours by medical workers and more than 400 volunteers.

The city will continue to conduct regular disease prevention and control measures, according to local authorities. People should wear masks, wash their hands frequently, maintain social distance and avoid large crowds.

Shanghai COVID-19 threat wanes as lockdown lifted
Jiang Xiaowei

Community workers check people's temperature before they leave the Xinyuanxiyuan residential complex in the Pudong New Area, which reopened on Tuesday after a 14-day COVID-19 lockdown.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     