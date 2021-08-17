7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are a Russian, a Kenyan and five Chinese returning from the UK, the US, Senegal, HKSAR and Sri Lanka.

Seven imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, and the second patient, a Kenyan, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 12 on the same flight via Germany.

The third patient is a Russian who arrived at the local airport on August 13.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on August 13.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in Senegal who arrived at the local airport on August 2.

The sixth patient is a Chinese traveling in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on August 2.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the local airport on August 13.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 55 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,031 imported cases, 1,926 have been discharged upon recovery and 105 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.