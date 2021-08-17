News / Metro

New high-speed rail link will cut Shanghai-Taizhou travel time to 2 hours

Hu Min
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0
Hangzhou-Taizhou rail service to start operating by year's end, China Railway Shanghai Group says.
Ti Gong

Tunnel work continues on the Hangzhou-Taizhou High-speed Railway.

Ti Gong

Track work continues on the Hangzhou-Taizhou High-speed Railway construction.

The travel time between Shanghai and Taizhou City, neighboring Zhejiang Province, will be cut from the current three hours to two when the Hangzhou-Taizhou High-speed Railway starts service at year end, the China Railway Shanghai Group said.

With a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the new railway stretches 266.9 kilometers and links Hangzhou, Shaoxing and Taizhou cities in Zhejiang.

It has eight stations – Shaoxing North, Shangyu South, Shengzhou North, Shengzhou Xinchang, Tiantai Mountain, Linhai, Taizhou and Wenling.

The railway's construction has been completed and it is in the final stage of preparation. Dynamic testing is scheduled to start in September.

Operational tests will be conducted in November and the railway is expected to start services by end of the year, according to the group.

The railway is also connected with high-speed links such as Shanghai-Kunming, Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou, Nanjing-Hangzhou, Hangzhou-Huangshan and Hangzhou-Shenzhen.

Ti Gong

A worker on site during Hangzhou-Taizhou High-speed Railway construction.

