Annual lotus exhibition kicks off Wednesday

  20:24 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0
The exhibition features more than 300 species of flowers, including 160 species of tropical water lilies and 140 species of hardy water lilies.
  • Water lilies in full bloom at Chenshan Botanical Garden.

    Ti Gong


  • Water lilies in full bloom

    Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong


  • A visitor wearing hanfu enjoy a glimpse of water lilies at the garden.

    Xia Rixing

Flower lovers can enjoy a visual feast at Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District, as the annual lotus exhibition kicks off Wednesday and runs for a month, showcasing the marvelous mixture of natural enjoyment and scientific knowledge.

The exhibition features more than 300 species of flowers, including 160 species of tropical water lilies and 140 species of hardy water lilies.

It comprises five major exhibition areas.

One area displays more than 80 varieties of water lilies and will be updated weekly. Some of the flowers are grown in glass tanks with hundreds of ornamental goldfish, accompanied by scientific information.

Activities will also be held to enrich visitors' experiences, including a design competition for cultural products, story-telling activities and nocturnal travel for families,

Through the design competition, people can get a closer look at lotus flowers and learn about the stories behind them.

The lotus exhibition has been held at the garden five times, receiving nearly 210,000 visitors from home and abroad.

Lotuses are also in full bloom at other city parks, such as Guyi Garden, Haiwan Forest Park and Shanghai Botanical Garden.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
