News / Metro

Wenmiao Confucian temple to close for renovation and expansion

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  00:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0
The ancient complex in Huangpu District will be closed from next month for a major renovation and expansion.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  00:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0
Wenmiao Confucian temple to close for renovation and expansion
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Visitors worship the statue of Confucius at the Shanghai Confucian Temple, or Wenmiao, in Huangpu District.

Shanghai's Confucian Temple, Wenmiao, in Huangpu District will be closed from next month for a major renovation and expansion.

The temple in the city's old town was founded in 1294 during the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). The renovation to start on October 8 will restore its traditional layout and enhance its historic appeal.

The project aims to further enhance the ecological environment and infrastructure facilities in the area and highlight the temple as a key base to promote traditional Chinese culture, according to the Huangpu District government.

The current structure on 215 Wenmiao Road was built in 1855 in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912) as the only Confucian temple downtown. It features many historic buildings and has been listed as a city-level protected structure.

The temple was also famous for its popular wholesale book market that opened in 1993.

A smaller scale second-hand book market operates every Sunday in the Great Hall of Confucius Square – or Dachengdian Square.

At its peak, around 2001, the market drew almost 10,000 customers every Sunday. It was closed last year to prepare for the facelift.

It is not yet known when the temple will reopen.

Wenmiao Confucian temple to close for renovation and expansion
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Visitors take photos in the Shanghai Confucian Temple.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     