5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 13.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Maldives who arrived at the local airport on August 14.

The third patient is a Jamaican who arrived at the local airport on August 3.

The fourth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 15.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on August 15.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 102 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,036 imported cases, 1,930 have been discharged upon recovery and 106 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.