Shanghai confirms new COVID-19 case in Songjiang

A 25-year-old female medical worker at Shanghai Songjiang Central Hospital was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, the city's health authorities said on Wednesday.
A 25-year-old female medical worker at Shanghai Songjiang Central Hospital was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, the city's health authorities said on Wednesday.

Her 10 close contacts have received nucleic tests, all of which were negative, and have been quarantined, said Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Health Commission.

Although she had tested negative during previous every-three-day regular nucleic acid tests since August 2, she tested positive during the most recent test despite being fully vaccinated.

She's reported to have a mild case and has been sent to Shanghai Public Health Center for treatment.

She hadn't left Shanghai in the past 14 days and has no connection with recent COVID-19 outbreaks in other Chinese cities, said Wu.

The woman lives in Youlu Apartments in Songjiang District's Yongfeng Subdistrict. Outside of her living place, she had been to the Shangpinyouxian supermarket, Abing fruit shop and Grandma's Home Restaurant in Xinlixiang Square, all of which have been closed and disinfected, Wu said.

She also visited the Eye & ENT Hospital.

"All three divisions of the hospital have stopped operating since the case was discovered," Wu said, "The disease prevention and control staff conducted screenings of people and took samples of sites in the hospital. By 6pm, we had tested 4,390 people and taken 177 environmental samples, and all the results are negative."

Yangshu Hongji / JIEMIAN

Youlu Apartments in Songjiang District's Yongfeng Subdistrict has been listed as medium risk, and all residents of the apartment have been placed under closed-loop management for 14 days.

Youlu Apartments has been listed as a medium-risk area, while other places remain low risk. Residents of this complex are quarantined with health monitoring for 14 days.

The disease control and prevention authority is conducting genetic sequencing to check how the woman got infected, Wu said.

A total of 66 people who had close contact with the woman's 10 close contacts all tested negative.

By 6pm Wednesday, a total of 7,347 people have tested negative, while 272 samples have been collected at related sites, and all the results were found to be negative as well.

"If you see medical workers dressed in white protective suits, please cooperate and inform your itinerary truthfully and in detail," Wu Fan, deputy dean of Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University said. "If you have any suspected symptoms such as a cough or fever, please wear medical masks and go to the nearest fever clinic as soon as possible."

People should also take precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently and keeping good ventilation, Wu said.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Eye & ENT Hospital stopped operations on Wednesday due to its connection with a newly confirmed local COVID-19 case.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Policemen keep order outside the Eye & ENT Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
