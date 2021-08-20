Hospital branches reopen today after two-day shutdown

The branches were closed after a new locally transmitted COVID-19 patient was found to have visited one hospital.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The EYE & ENT Hospital of Fudan University on Fenyang Road and one of its branches on Baoqing Road resumed operations on Friday, after temporary closure because a new locally transmitted COVID-19 patient was found to have visited the hospital.



In addition to the branches on Baoqing and Fenyang roads, a branch in Pujiang Town, Minhang District, was also temporarily shut down and put under closed-loop management on Wednesday, after a 25-year-old female medical worker at Shanghai Songjiang Central Hospital, who had visited the EYE & ENT Hospital, tested positive in a routine COVID-19 nucleic acid test.

At 8pm on Thursday evening, the hospital's Fenyang and Baoqing Road divisions opened their doors again after completing screenings of people and testing environmental samples. More than 3,000 people stranded in the two hospitals have left.



Normal operations resumed in the two branches at 8am on Friday. The temporary cordon lines at the entrances have been removed, and the entries and exits have returned to normal.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai Daily found four entrances have been set up to control the flow of people at the EYE & ENT Hospital on Fenyang Road. People must show their health QR codes and travel history, as well as fill out an epidemiological questionnaire, before entering the hospital. Only one companion is allowed to enter the hospital with each patient.



There are security guards at the entrances to instruct patients to present the codes, and ask about their travel history over the past 14 days.



At the Baoqing Road branch, a code-checking area has also been set up at the entrance, with loudspeakers and staff reminding people to prepare their QR codes and fill out the epidemiological questionnaire if they have been to high- or medium-risk areas.



"I saw the news of the reopening of the hospital branch online, so I went there today and found it convenient, as the the codes are the only thing required for entry," a young patient surnamed Huang said.