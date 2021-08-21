2 local COVID-19 cases, 2 imported infections reported in Shanghai

Both local patients are workers at the Pudong International Airport's foreign cargo aircraft operating area. Two imported cases are Chinese returning from Spain and Japan.

Two locally transmitted cases and two imported infections were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The first local patient, a 44-year-old Ethiopian man living in Pudong New Area, is a mechanical engineer who services foreign cargo aircraft at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

The second local patient, a 55-year-old Chinese man living in Pudong New Area, is a worker who also services foreign cargo aircraft at the airport.

Their 91 close contacts have been put under quarantine. Places they had visited have been disinfected.

The first import patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the local airport on August 17.



The second patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on August 17.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 53 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

Of all the 375 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and three are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

So far, of all the 2,045 imported cases, 1,947 have been discharged upon recovery and 98 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.