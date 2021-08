The Xuhui branch of the Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital resumed normal medical services as of 4pm on Saturday.

The emergency department is open to the public during weekends while the outpatient service will be available from Monday.

The hospital closed on Friday due to medical screening and investigation.

Residents should have their health QR code and travel history checked before entering the hospital.

