3 local COVID-19 cases, 9 imported infections reported in Shanghai

Three locally transmitted cases and nine imported infections were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first, second and third local patients are all workers at the Pudong International Airport's foreign cargo aircraft operating area. They live in Pudong.

Their 35 close contacts have been put under quarantine. Places they had visited have been disinfected.

The first import patient is a Chinese working in the Maldives who arrived at the local airport on August 13 via Sri Lanka.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on August 15.

The third patient, a Jordanese, and the fourth patient, a Filipino, are crews on the same ship. They arrived at the city for ship repair on August 12 from Singapore.

The fifth patient is a Japanese living in Japan who arrived at the local airport on August 15.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Switzerland who arrived at the local airport on August 16.

The seventh and eighth patients are Chinese father and daughter living in Spain who arrived at the local airport on August 17 on the same flight.

The ninth patient is a German living in Germany who arrived at the local airport on August 17.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 75 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient is discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,054 imported cases, 1,948 have been discharged upon recovery and 106 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are currently undergoing test.

Of all the 378 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.