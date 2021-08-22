﻿
News / Metro

Residential complexes complete nucleic testing

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:35 UTC+8, 2021-08-22       0
Three quarantined residential complexes in the Pudong New Area had completed their second round of nucleic tests by Sunday, according to the new area's government.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:35 UTC+8, 2021-08-22       0
Residential complexes complete nucleic testing
Pudongfabu

A medical worker collects a nucleic acid test sample from a woman who lives in the residential complex Jielonghuayuan in Chuansha New Town.

Residential complexes complete nucleic testing
Pudongfabu

Residents queue for testing.

Three quarantined residential complexes in the Pudong New Area had completed their second round of nucleic tests by Sunday, according to the new area's government.

As of Sunday, two lock-down residential complexes in Pudong's Zhuqiao Town, Qianhuiyuanyicun and north area of Zhuheyuan, have finished their second round of nucleic tests. Their results of the first round of tests were all negative.

They are locked down due to two new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday. There are more than 6,000 residents living in those two communities.

Both of the two patients are workers servicing foreign cargo aircraft at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

The Jielonghuayuan complex in Pudong's Chuansha New Town, which finished its second round of tests on Saturday, has been under closed-loop management since Friday after one of its residents was confirmed with COVID-19 infection, said the government.

The patient is a 44-year-old Ethiopian man, a mechanical engineer who services foreign cargo aircraft at the Pudong airport.

Thanks to the hard work of volunteers, neighborhood staff of the complex and medical workers, the sample collection was finished within three hours.

A total of five people, all staff servicing foreign cargo aircraft at the airport, were confirmed with COVID-19 infection on Friday and Saturday.

Currently, five places in Shanghai have been listed as medium-risk areas, apart from Jielonghuayuan, Qianhuiyuanyicun, north area of Zhuheyuan and Jinjiang Inn's Donghai Town branch in the Pudong New Area, the other is Youlu Apartments in Songjiang District. Youlu was locked down after a female medical worker reported COVID-19 infection on August 18.

With the first round of the tests all negative, the Youlu Apartments also finished its second round of tests on August 19.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     