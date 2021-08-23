﻿
News / Metro

4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Han Jing
Han Jing
  08:47 UTC+8, 2021-08-23
They are one Egyptian sailor and three Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, one imported suspected case is undergoing test.
Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is an Egyptian sailor who arrived in Shanghai for ship repair on August 12 from Singapore.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 16.

The third patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on August 18.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on August 19 via Germany.

All new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 34 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,058 imported cases, 1,950 have been discharged upon recovery and 108 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 378 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
