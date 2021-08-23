﻿
News / Metro

Double-negative test results for people linked to local COVID-19 cases

All people involved in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported on Friday and Saturday have so far tested negative twice, said Shanghai's health authorities on Monday.

A total of 143 close contacts of the five patients, who were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 on Friday and Saturday, have been quarantined at designated places in the city and tested twice.

All their nucleic acid test results were found to be negative by 9am on Monday, said authorities.

All the five patients were staff servicing foreign cargo aircraft at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

Also, 942 close contacts of the143 people have been quarantined at designated places. Their two rounds of nucleic acid test results are also negative so far.

A total of 79,881 screening personnel were investigated. Currently, their two-round nucleic acid test results are negative.

Shanghai reported six new local COVID-19 cases last week.

Among them, five are staff workers at Pudong airport's foreign cargo operating area. The other is a female medical worker at Songjiang District Central Hospital.

A total of five places related to those cases in the city have been upgraded to medium risk.

They include the residential complexes Jielonghuayuan, Qianhuiyuanyicun and the north area of Zhuheyuan, as well as Jinjiang Inn's Donghai Town Branch in the Pudong New Area, and Youlu Apartments in Songjiang District.

The six patients had been fully vaccinated before getting infected and their infections are not connected with the recent outbreaks in other parts of the country, said authorities.

There were no more local cases reported in Shanghai after Saturday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Follow Us

