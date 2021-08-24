Food company slapped with fine for 'improper' Häagen-Dazs ice cream promotion

The Shanghai branch of US-based food company General Mills has been fined for improper promotion of its ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs.

The company claimed in an advertisement in its Tmall flagship store that the crusts of three ice cream mooncakes – with flavors of Oolong tea and white peach, strawberry and matcha – were chocolate when selling mooncake coupons last year.



However, the crusts were made of cocoa butter chocolate instead of pure chocolate, according to the Pudong New Area Administration for Market Regulation.

The administration imposed a fine totaling 10,000 yuan (US$1,543).