News / Metro

2 local COVID-19 cases, 4 imported infections reported in Shanghai

  08:36 UTC+8, 2021-08-25       0
Both local cases were confirmed while under quarantine. The four imported patients are one American and three Chinese returning from overseas.
Two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and four imported infections were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The first local patient lives in the Pudong New Area and is a worker of the foreign cargo flights section at the Pudong International Airport. He is a close contact of a previous local case and was confirmed while under quarantine.

The second patient lives in Songjiang District and is a close contact of the previous patient who was a medical worker at Songjiang District Central Hospital. The patient was also confirmed while under quarantine.

The places they have visited have been disinfected. Their 61 close contacts had already been put under quarantine.

Of all the 380 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and eight are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Among the imported cases, the first one is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 18.

The second patient is a Chinese living in the US who arrived at the local airport on August 21.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the local airport on August 10.

The fourth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 22.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 57 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,071 imported cases, 1,961 have been discharged upon recovery and 110 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
