Fire breaks out on bridge of container ship

No reports of injuries and all 11 people on board taken to safety, maritime authorities report.

Ti Gong

A fire broke out on the bridge of an anchored container ship in Baoshan South Anchorage on Tuesday afternoon, Shanghai Maritime Command Center reported on Wednesday.

All 11 people on board, including three children, were rescued and there were no reports of injuries.

Two fire boats rushed to the scene when the alarm was raised.

Four maritime patrol boats and four tugboats with firefighting capacity were also dispatched by Baoshan Maritime Bureau.



The fire occurred at around 3:45pm and was extinguished within 15 minutes. Investigations into the cause are underway.