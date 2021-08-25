News / Metro

China-Europe freight train makes inaugural journey to Kyrgyzstan

Carrying goods worth about US$4 million, it is expected to wrap up the journey in 10 days.
Hu Xiaofei / Ti Gong

The first China Railway Express to Europe departs from Zhejiang Province to Kyrgyzstan.

China Railway Express's first hardware-exclusive train to Europe departed from Jinhua City in neighboring Zhejiang Province for Bishkek City in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday, China Railway Shanghai Company said.

The train, loaded with items varying from lawn mowers, radiators and water pumps to electric drills worth about 28 million yuan (US$4 million), is expected to wrap up its freight journey in 10 days.

The train will leave China through the Khorgos dry port and pass through Almaty, Kazakhstan, and other cities before reaching its destination, a total running distance of more than 6,000 kilometers.

Co-built by the national railway and Jindong division of China-European Railway Express, it was designed to alleviate the pandemic-induced export pressure on foreign trade firms in Yongkang City.

Located in the middle of Zhejiang Province, Yongkang is known for its hardware industry which accounts for more than 90 percent of the local economy and 67 percent of foreign trade.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
