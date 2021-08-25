New local COVID-19 patients found to be linked to last week's cases

A total of eight local cases have been reported in Shanghai since August 18, including six staff at Pudong airport's foreign cargo operating area and two from Songjiang District.

The city reported two new locally transmitted cases on Wednesday. They are both close contacts of last week's patients, according to Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai Health Commission.

They were both confirmed while in quarantine and have been sent to Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center for treatment.

The first patient, a 32-year-old man, is a worker in the foreign cargo aircraft area of Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

He lives in Jinjiang Inn's Donghai Town branch in the Pudong New Area. He is a colleague of a confirmed case on August 20. He had been fully vaccinated before getting infected and tested negative twice in previous nucleic acid tests.

The second patient, a 30-year-old man, is a friend of the medial worker at Songjiang District Central Hospital who was confirmed with COVID-19 on August 18.

He has been fully vaccinated and tested negative three times. He was reported as a mild case.

Both of their 94 close contacts, and 156 close contacts of those 94, have been tested negative and put under quarantine at designated places.

A total of 7,654 people had been screened and tested negative by 9am on Wednesday.

All the relevant places visited by the two patients have been closed and disinfected. There were 672 environmental samples collected from places related to them, and all results are negative.

Five places in the city related to those cases have been listed medium risk, including the residential complexes Jielonghuayuan, Qianhuiyuanyicun and the north area of Zhuheyuan, as well as Jinjiang Inn's Donghai Town branch in the Pudong New Area, and Youlu Apartments in Songjiang District.

"As an important port city in China, Shanghai has been facing tremendous pressure from preventing imported cases," said Wu.

"We should better use the monitoring role of fever surveillance spots and fever clinics, and respond as soon as discovering abnormalities."