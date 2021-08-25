Measures tightened up for schools welcoming back students

Students at Shanghai's primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens, will begin the new semester on September 1.

Students at Shanghai's primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens, will begin the new semester on September 1 in accordance with the 2021 school calendar, city education authorities said on Wednesday, while colleges, universities and vocational schools should arrange for safe and orderly return of students in another time to avoid gathering, said Ni Minjing, deputy head of Shanghai Education Commission.

For the coming new semester, in accordance with the city's pandemic control measures and requirements, all faculty and students have been asked to report to their schools if they leave Shanghai. Those who come from or pass through high- or medium-risk areas have been asked to postpone their return to school.



People coming from or passing through high-risk areas must have two nucleic acid tests and quarantine for 14 days at designated places.

People coming from or passing through medium-risk areas will also need to take two nucleic acid tests, but can spend the 14-day observation period at their residential community.

Schools should also tighten the control at school gates against the entry of unnecessary personnel and vehicles, and step up identity verification, body temperature monitoring, health QR code check, and travel history check.

Also, for students who need to postpone their return, schools and relevant departments should arrange online education and one-on-one tutoring, educational authorities said.

Minors aged from 15 to 17 have been able to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Shanghai since August 14. Over 190,000 teenagers had been inoculated by Tuesday.