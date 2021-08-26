3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from the UK, Spain and Malaysia. No locally transmitted cases were reported yesterday.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 20.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the local airport on August 10.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Malaysia who arrived at the local airport on August 22.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 36 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,074 imported cases, 1,967 have been discharged upon recovery and 107 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are currently undergoing test.

Of all the 380 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and eight are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.