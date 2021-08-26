Former Fengxian deputy director Tang Lina sacked

Tang had traded her power for money and illegally accepted gifts, among other charges, the Party's discipline committee said.

The former deputy director of Fengxian District and former Party secretary and director of Shanghai Public Security's Fengxian branch, Tang Lina, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from her posts over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

The decisions were announced by the CPC Shanghai Committee's discipline inspection commission and supervisory commission on Wednesday.

An investigation found that Tang, 58, had traded her power for money and tried to collude with others in testimony and to fabricate evidence during the investigation.

The commissions said Tang had ignored the Party's anti-frugality code and used her positions to seek special treatment for herself. She is said to have illegally enjoyed the services of a full-time driver and used government cars for private purposes.

She is found to have illegally accepted gifts and money for a long time, visited private clubs frequently, claimed reimbursements of expenses from subordinate units that should be paid by herself, acquired large amounts of returns through private lending and interfered with the impartial performance of official duties.

She is also found to have interfered in the contracts of construction projects and judicial activities, making use of her posts to help others in project contracting and cases, and illegally accepted huge amounts of property in return.

During the investigation, she did not confess her misdeeds faithfully.

The commissions said Tang has severely breached Party disciplines and has been involved in serious violations of duty-related laws. She is also suspected of committing bribery crimes.

She was expelled from the Party and dismissed from her governmental posts. Her membership in the fourth Party congress in Fengxian was terminated and her illicit gains will be confiscated.

The case will be transferred to the procuratorate for further investigation and prosecution, according to the commissions.

Tang was born in November 1962 in Sheyang County of neighboring Jiangsu Province and she started work in September 1982. She joined the Party in April 1994.

She had worked in the Shanghai Public Security Bureau headquarters from 1995 to 2006 and took positions including deputy Party secretary and discipline inspection commission secretary of the bureau's branches in Fengxian and Yangpu districts as well as the rail traffic corps between 2006 and 2015.

She became Party secretary of Fengxian public security branch in March 2015 and took additional posts, including deputy director of the district government, deputy secretary of the district's Political and Legal Committee and chief of the district public security branch, two months later.