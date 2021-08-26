News / Metro

Citywide virus prevention clean-up campaign kicks off

COVID-19 prevention and control sweep will cover 2,000 key target locations in all 16 districts.
The city's COVID-19 prevention and control office's environment management team have organized a citywide clean-up campaign to start from Thursday.

Over 2,000 locations in all 16 districts, especially old residential complexes, wet markets, construction sites, small eateries, public traffic hubs, stores and supermarkets and office buildings are key targets of the campaign, officials said.

Trash collection spots and public toilets will undergo thorough cleaning and disinfection for environmental safety and disease prevention and control.

Also a campaign targeting mosquitoes and rats in autumn will be launched, mainly in schools, airports, railway stations, ports, wet markets and construction sites for vector-born disease prevention and control, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
