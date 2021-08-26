News / Metro

Weather bureau warns of more scorching days ahead

Shanghai is expected to have several high-temperature days from this weekend until early September, city meteorological authorities said on Thursday.

The hottest start of fall semester since 2002 is forecast.

The good news is that rain will bring some respite during the scorching period.

Sunny and cloudy weather will dominate the city for several days under the influence of a subtropical high, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

On Friday, it should be cloudy with thunder showers in some areas, with the temperature ranging between 27 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees.

From Saturday, the mercury will stay at a high of 35 degrees for five consecutive days.

The day itself should be cloudy to sunny with thunder showers in some parts of the city.

From Sunday to Wednesday, cloudy to sunny weather will dominate the city sky.

The minimum temperature will be 27 or 28 degrees during these days.

Showers will return next Thursday, with the highest temperature dropping 1 degree.

Then on Friday, the maximum temperature will further fall to 31 degrees, according to the bureau.

