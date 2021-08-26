Police warn of fire hazards at live action game shops

Shanghai police are actively inspecting shops serving live action role-playing and escape games for fire hazards and have forced 11 shops to close.

4 Photos | View Slide Show › Police inspect a shop which provides room escape games. Ti Gong

Police inspect a shop which provides room escape games. Ti Gong

Police inspect a shop which provides room escape games. Ti Gong

Police inspect a shop which provides room escape games. Ti Gong

Eleven shops serving live action role-playing and room escape games were temporarily shut down due to fire hazards, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

Police have been conducting across-the-board inspections of such shops whose interiors, with settings made up of inflammable materials and complicated space design, could entrap people if a fire breaks out.

Live action role-playing and room escape games are getting increasingly popular among young people in China. There are currently more than 400 such game shops in Shanghai, most of them located in central parts of the city and near universities and colleges.

Most of the shops are operated in office-cum-residential buildings, with the rest in malls, residential buildings and villas.

On average five to 10 people play one game. While a live action role-playing game can run for up to 10 hours or longer, room escape games usually last up to 2 hours. Most of the shops are open until after midnight, police said.

During their inspection, police found fire hazards in the tools used in the games as well as the shops' interior decoration materials and in safety measures for closed space.

In some shops, the emergency exit signs were not correctly installed, emergency lights were missing, fire extinguishers were sub-standard and fire passages were blocked or closed to the outside, according to police.

Police have ordered the removal of more than 130 fire hazards and closed 11 shops allegedly responsible for grave offenses pertaining to fire safety.

"Such shops usually had blocked fire passages, broken emergency light devices or missing fire extinguishers," Gu Meini, an official of Shanghai police in charge of the inspections, explained. "That could significantly impede emergency escape in case of fire and result in dire consequences."

In Hongkou District, police found about 10 fire hazards in 20-plus shops providing live action role-playing games; all hazards have been removed. The district police said they will keep track of new shops in the business and regularly check their fire safety status.

In Changning District, police are cooperating with local communities in controlling room escape game studios in residential complexes to make sure that all fire hazards are removed as soon as possible.

Police said they will enforce the law together with fire authorities, market inspectors and the culture and tourism watchdog when dealing with such shops and discuss better approaches to ensure fire safety in these venues.

Police remind that fire escape signs should be placed on the wall at a height of under 1 meter with clear directions, and that at least two fire extinguishers should be available in a space of 100 square meters.