Xintiandi eatery closed down due to food poisoning claims

  19:07 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0
Restaurant's food processing found to be substandard and it wasn't licensed for group meal delivery.
A restaurant in the Xintiandi area of Huangpu District has been closed by the market watchdog for food safety violation.

The Huangpu District Administration for Market Regulation said it acted on complaints and tip-offs it received from a number of consumers on August 13.

They claimed to have suffered from food poisoning symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea, after consuming meals made and delivered by the Xintiandi outlet of He's House, a chain restaurant, at their company.

Investigation showed the restaurant was doing group meal delivery beyond its approved business scope and its food processing was substandard, the regulator said.

The restaurant is being investigated and its operators have been ordered to enhance food safety awareness and strengthen education of workers.

The restaurant chain has several outlets in Shanghai including one in Biyun area in the Pudong New Area. The average spend per person at the restaurant is 450 yuan (US$69).

The regulator said it had been conducting a specific campaign against irregularities involving group meal cooking and delivery. It involved scoop inspections to stamp out food safety concerns.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
