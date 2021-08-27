News / Metro

Early sea trade treasures from Guangzhou exhibited in Shanghai

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:34 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0
An exhibition of exported art crafts from China through Guangzhou during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) opened at Shanghai History Museum on Friday.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:34 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0

11 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from the Qing Dynasty.

    Ti Gong

  • The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty.

    Ti Gong

  • The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty.

    Ti Gong

  • The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty.

    Ti Gong

  • The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty.

    Ti Gong

  • The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty.

    Ti Gong

  • The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty.

    Ti Gong

  • The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty.

    Ti Gong

  • The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty.

    Ti Gong

  • The museum decorates a corner at the exhibition where visitors can take pictures of themselves wearing traditional Chinese costumes.

    Ti Gong

  • The museum decorates a corner at the exhibition where visitors can take pictures of themselves wearing traditional Chinese costumes.

    Ti Gong

An exhibition of art crafts exported from China through Guangzhou during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) opened at Shanghai History Museum on Friday.

Guangzhou became the only city in China for international trade in 1757, and was the starting point of the Marine Silk Road.

Private firms in the city that were authorized by the government to run export-import business made great profits from exporting Chinese tea, silk and porcelain to foreign countries. Some of them even invested in the American railway, stock market and insurance industry.

The exhibition features about 110 exquisite items from the period, around 50 of which are on display for the first time.

The museum also spared a corner of the exhibition where visitors can take pictures of themselves wearing traditional Chinese costumes.

The exhibition is on the first floor of the museum's west building at 325 Nanjing Road W.

Admission is free, and it runs until November 7.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Nanjing Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     