Early sea trade treasures from Guangzhou exhibited in Shanghai

An exhibition of exported art crafts from China through Guangzhou during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) opened at Shanghai History Museum on Friday.

11 Photos | View Slide Show › The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from the Qing Dynasty. Ti Gong

The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty. Ti Gong

The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty. Ti Gong

The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty. Ti Gong

The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty. Ti Gong

The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty. Ti Gong

The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty. Ti Gong

The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty. Ti Gong

The exhibition features about 110 exquisite exhibits from Qing Dynasty. Ti Gong

The museum decorates a corner at the exhibition where visitors can take pictures of themselves wearing traditional Chinese costumes. Ti Gong

The museum decorates a corner at the exhibition where visitors can take pictures of themselves wearing traditional Chinese costumes. Ti Gong

An exhibition of art crafts exported from China through Guangzhou during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) opened at Shanghai History Museum on Friday.



Guangzhou became the only city in China for international trade in 1757, and was the starting point of the Marine Silk Road.



Private firms in the city that were authorized by the government to run export-import business made great profits from exporting Chinese tea, silk and porcelain to foreign countries. Some of them even invested in the American railway, stock market and insurance industry.



The exhibition features about 110 exquisite items from the period, around 50 of which are on display for the first time.



The museum also spared a corner of the exhibition where visitors can take pictures of themselves wearing traditional Chinese costumes.



The exhibition is on the first floor of the museum's west building at 325 Nanjing Road W.



Admission is free, and it runs until November 7.