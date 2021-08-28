4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from Thailand, Brazil, the UK and Ecuador. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

Four imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 14.

The second patient is a Chinese living in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on August 23.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on August 24.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living Ecuador who arrived at the local airport on August 24.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 67 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,085 imported cases, 1,981 have been discharged upon recovery and 104 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are currently undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.