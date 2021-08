The Lingang branch of the Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital has completed lockdown for coronavirus screening and began resuming normal operations from 8am on Saturday.

Both the hospital's Xuhui and Lingang branches closed on August 20 for medical screening and investigation.

Its Xuhui branch resumed normal medical services as of 4pm on August 21.