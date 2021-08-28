News / Metro

Traditional rite marks start of new semester

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:17 UTC+8, 2021-08-28       0
A kaibi, or "pen opening," ceremony was held in the Wujiaochang subcenter in downtown Yangpu District over the weekend to mark the new semester in the traditional way.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:17 UTC+8, 2021-08-28       0
Traditional rite marks start of new semester
Ti Gong

A professor paints a red spot on the forehead of a child as part of the kaibi ceremony.

A kaibi, or "pen opening," ceremony was held in the Wujiaochang subcenter in downtown Yangpu District over the weekend to mark the new semester in the traditional way.

More than 50 children attended the ceremony hosted by professors of Fudan University and Shanghai University of Finance and Economics at the Bailian Youyicheng mall in the Wujiaochang commercial hub.

Children set to start their fresh year at local elementary schools next week were dressed in hanfu, the traditional dress of Han Chinese people for the rite. They recited a traditional poem to showcase the spirit to start their school years.

The professors painted a red spot on the forehead of each child as a symbol of enlightenment and wrote the Chinese character ren, which means people, along with the children.

The young participants then struck the drum three times to indicate their high ideals.

The kaibi ceremony is said to have been initiated to pay respect to Confucius. Children around the age of six attended the ceremony, often held at the Confucius Temples, to mark the beginning of their school. It is deemed as one of the four major ceremonies in traditional Chinese culture along with the coming-of-age ceremony, wedding and funeral.

Traditional rite marks start of new semester
Ti Gong

Children are dressed in hanfu costume for the traditional ceremony.

Traditional rite marks start of new semester
Ti Gong

The first kaibi ceremony is held at a mall at the Wujiaochang subcenter over the weekend.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wujiaochang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     