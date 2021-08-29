5 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are four Chinese returning from overseas and one Japanese. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Namibia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 24 via Germany.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Spain who arrived at the local airport on August 24.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on August 25 via the Netherlands.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on August 26 via Germany.

The fifth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 26.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 157 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,090 imported cases, 1,989 have been discharged upon recovery and 101 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is currently undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.