City set to sizzle in week ahead despite 'end of heat' solar term

The mercury climbed to more than 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday, triggering a heat alert around noon.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman uses her hand to shade the scorching sunlight.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People walk under the scorching sun.

The mercury climbed to more than 35 degrees Celsius in Shanghai on Sunday, triggering a heat alert around noon.

The local weather bureau issued a yellow heat alert (the lowest level in its four-tier system). Residents are advised to wear sunscreen and drink more water to prevent heatstroke.

This year's 14th solar term, chushu, or end of heat, fell on August 23. However, more sizzling and sunny days are expected this week, with highs touching 36 to 37 degrees Celsius due to a subtropical high pressure, according to the city's weather authorities. The lows will stay around 28 degrees.

The city is forecast to give the new semester by a hot hug, as Wednesday, the first day of the semester, is expected to reach 35 degrees.

The temperature is expected to cool down around Friday with the high dropping to 30 to 31 degrees.

Thundershowers are forecast to hit the city from Thursday.

The city has only recorded 11 high-temperature days (with highs over 35 degrees) since the beginning of this summer.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

People dress for the weather on Huaihai Road M.

