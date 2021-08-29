News / Metro

Police officer saves woman's life on Metro

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:45 UTC+8, 2021-08-29       0
Thanks to the timely help of a police officer, a woman who had a medical emergency on a Metro Line 9 train on Friday morning was resuscitated, police said on Sunday.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:45 UTC+8, 2021-08-29       0
Edited by Chen Huizhi. Subtitles by Chen Huizhi.

Thanks to the timely help of a police officer, a woman who had a medical emergency on a Metro Line 9 train on Friday morning was resuscitated, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at 8:05am on Friday.

The train pulled into Dapuqiao Station where Zhang Xuming, a police officer serving at the station, was patrolling on the platform.

A male passenger ran to Zhang, telling him that a female passenger had fainted in the carriage possibly due to a heart attack.

Zhang went to the rescue.

"She was hardly breathing and didn't answer me," he said later. "I laid her down on the seat and started to resuscitate her by CPR."

He also contacted his colleagues at the next station, Madang Road, to call for an ambulance and be ready to help.

The woman was carried out of the train by Zhang and a few passengers at Madang Road Station where the first-aid effort continued till the woman came around.

The ambulance arrived at 8:27am and she was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The woman is now in stable condition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     