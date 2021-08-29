Police officer saves woman's life on Metro

Thanks to the timely help of a police officer, a woman who had a medical emergency on a Metro Line 9 train on Friday morning was resuscitated, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at 8:05am on Friday.

The train pulled into Dapuqiao Station where Zhang Xuming, a police officer serving at the station, was patrolling on the platform.

A male passenger ran to Zhang, telling him that a female passenger had fainted in the carriage possibly due to a heart attack.

Zhang went to the rescue.

"She was hardly breathing and didn't answer me," he said later. "I laid her down on the seat and started to resuscitate her by CPR."

He also contacted his colleagues at the next station, Madang Road, to call for an ambulance and be ready to help.

The woman was carried out of the train by Zhang and a few passengers at Madang Road Station where the first-aid effort continued till the woman came around.

The ambulance arrived at 8:27am and she was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The woman is now in stable condition.