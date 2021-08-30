5 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 24.

The second patient is a Mexican who arrived at the airport on August 25.

The third patient is a German who arrived at the airport on August 26.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the airport on August 27.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the airport on August 28.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 119 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,095 imported cases, 1,993 have been discharged upon recovery and 102 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are currently undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.