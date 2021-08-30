News / Metro

Vector-borne disease prevention and control kicks off to ensure smooth CIIE operation

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:22 UTC+8, 2021-08-30       0
Extensive measures are being taken to curb the risk of vector-borne disease in advance of the upcoming China International Import Expo scheduled for November.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:22 UTC+8, 2021-08-30       0

A vector-borne disease control campaign, which prevents the transmission of diseases that are spread between humans by other living organisms – commonly insects like mosquito, has been implemented and is underway for the upcoming China International Import Expo scheduled in November, officials said on Monday.

Conducting insect prevention and control to curb the risk of vector-borne diseases like dengue fever is an important task for CIIE, said officials from the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The exhibition center, news center, office buildings, eateries, public sanitation spots, green areas, underground spaces and electrical rooms of CIIE are the key areas for vector-borne disease prevention and control, while nearby residential complexes, commercial centers, hotels, Metro stations, wet markets and construction sites will also undergo strict inspection and monitoring.

This year's CIIE is scheduled to be held between November 5 and 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

Vector-borne disease prevention and control kicks off to ensure smooth CIIE operation
Ti Gong

A health official checks traces of vectors at the site of CIIE.

Vector-borne disease prevention and control kicks off to ensure smooth CIIE operation
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CIIE
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     