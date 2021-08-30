Vector-borne disease prevention and control kicks off to ensure smooth CIIE operation

Extensive measures are being taken to curb the risk of vector-borne disease in advance of the upcoming China International Import Expo scheduled for November.

A vector-borne disease control campaign, which prevents the transmission of diseases that are spread between humans by other living organisms – commonly insects like mosquito, has been implemented and is underway for the upcoming China International Import Expo scheduled in November, officials said on Monday.

Conducting insect prevention and control to curb the risk of vector-borne diseases like dengue fever is an important task for CIIE, said officials from the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The exhibition center, news center, office buildings, eateries, public sanitation spots, green areas, underground spaces and electrical rooms of CIIE are the key areas for vector-borne disease prevention and control, while nearby residential complexes, commercial centers, hotels, Metro stations, wet markets and construction sites will also undergo strict inspection and monitoring.

This year's CIIE is scheduled to be held between November 5 and 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.