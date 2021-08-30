News / Metro

Tree hollows in Zhabei Park stand out in living color

Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:30 UTC+8, 2021-08-30       0
Artists have transformed tree hollows in the 75-year-old Zhabei Park in Jing'an District into works of art. Paintings of various animals now adorn the park's trees.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:30 UTC+8, 2021-08-30       0
Tree hollows in Zhabei Park stand out in living color
Ti Gong

Colorful animals are painted over hollows in trees.

Tree hollows in Zhabei Park stand out in living color
Ti Gong

Paintbrushes have turned tree hollows into works of art in Zhabei Park.

Pandas, peacocks, squirrels, raccoons, parrots and other animals appear to come to life in hollows in the park's trees, 51 in total, creating new photo-friendly sites and giving a playful atmosphere to the 75-year-old park, the oldest in Jing'an District.

Traditionally, cement, lime and other materials are used to fill in the tree hollows. To the eye it appears as though a patch has been applied to the trees, which doesn't mesh well with the natural environment. Therefore, the park decided to paint over the tree hollow patches.

First, decayed matter was removed from the tree hollows and fire-retardant materials were applied. Then, the surfaces of the tree hollows were sanded and sealed off with waterproof paint. Finally, environmentally-friendly pigments were used to paint over the tree hollows.

According to the park, the hollow-filling method doesn't hurt the trees, but instead it repairs and covers the holes and prevents tree water loss. Additionally, each filling will last for at least two years.

Tree hollows in Zhabei Park stand out in living color
Ti Gong
Tree hollows in Zhabei Park stand out in living color
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     