9 babies delivered during weeklong hospital COVID-19 lockdown

Cai Wenjun
  15:29 UTC+8, 2021-08-30
Nine newborns were delivered in a Shanghai hospital during a recent weeklong lockdown due to COVID-19 screening and investigation measures.
Cai Wenjun
A total of nine babies were delivered during the recent weeklong lockdown for COVID-19 screening and investigation, said officials from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital's Lingang branch on Monday.

The branch resumed normal operation on Saturday. A total of 96 patients were hospitalized over the past two days, during which 61 surgeries were performed.

After the quarantine ended on Friday, 208 patients were discharged.

A new mother said she was urgently rushed to the hospital unaccompanied by family members. During the lockdown, the hospital assigned a nurse to take care of her and the baby and to instruct her regarding after-birth care and baby feeding.

"Though I was hospitalized alone during the lockdown, I was not anxious due to the medical staff's care and support," she said.

Though the hospital was locked down, its service was not suspended. Doctors offered online consultation to some patients who couldn't visit the hospital during the period of time.

Dr Chen Bin from the hospital's cardiology department contacted patients whose reserved service was canceled due to the lockdown to offer online guidance and instruction.

Ti Gong

A total of nine babies are delivered during a weeklong hospital lockdown for COVID-19 screening and investigation

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
